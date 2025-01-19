Ohio State takes on Notre Dame 

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish go head-to-head in first-ever 12-team college football playoff championship game. 

January 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live