Ohio teacher to donate kidney to 10-year-old girl

More
Tanya Thomas, a teacher at Slate Ridge Elementary School, stepped up and offered to donate a kidney to Eva.
1:33 | 05/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio teacher to donate kidney to 10-year-old girl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55219917,"title":"Ohio teacher to donate kidney to 10-year-old girl","duration":"1:33","description":"Tanya Thomas, a teacher at Slate Ridge Elementary School, stepped up and offered to donate a kidney to Eva.","url":"/WNT/video/ohio-teacher-donate-kidney-10-year-girl-55219917","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.