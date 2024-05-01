Oklahoma family reunited with missing dog that disappeared during tornado storm

College student Payton McClure was reunited with her Aussie-Corgi mix Jack after being separated by a tornado that touched down in Sulphur, Oklahoma while McClure was away for the weekend.

May 1, 2024

