Oklahoma judge steps down after sending 500+ texts during murder trial

The State Supreme Court accused District Judge Traci Soderstrom of "gross neglect of duty" after video showed her texting during a murder trial in the killing of a two-year-old boy.

February 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live