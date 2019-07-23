Transcript for Ole Miss student charged in classmate's death

There's been a major turn tonight in the murder of a young college student in Mississippi. Her body found by a lake. Tonight, police have now arrested a fellow student, 22 years old, charging him with murder. ABC's Marcus Moore is in Mississippi. Reporter: Tonight, a shocking arrest in the death of 21-year-old student ally kostial. Her classmate at ole miss, 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld, now charged with murder. The son of a Texas doctor, today shackled at his hands and feet, appearing before a judge. We tried talking to Dr. Daniel Theesfeld after he met with his son. He's being held in the county but he had no comment. Ally kostial was on campus this summer taking classes, last seen on Friday. An officer on routine patrol finding her body the next day near this lake popular with students. It's about 20 miles off campus. And it was off this curvy, dusty road where that sheriff's deputy found ally's body. This area, very secluded. Authorities have not revealed a motive or whether the two knew each other, but both were students in the school of business. Tonight, ally kostial's high school classmates back home near St. Louis are remembering a warm and loyal friend. Ally was just very fun and outgoing. Very friendly girl. I'm just going to miss how the fact that she was always there for me if I needed to talk to her. And Marcus joins us now from the campus of ole miss in oxford. And Marcus, you're now hearing the suspect's family is now speaking out tonight? Reporter: Yeah, David. Late tonight, his father told WFAA that his son is innocent and employed the public to withhold judgment. Memphis, Tennessee, police arrested Theesfeld at a gas station on Monday morning. Marcus Moore, thank you.

