Transcript for Olympics officially close

And now to Tokyo. The olympics officially over after two weeks of competition. Many athletes are already home, including suni Lee, honored today in her hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota. Team usa, on top with 113 medals, including 39 golds. Here's James Longman, reporting in again from Tokyo tonight. Reporter: Covid almost extinguished this flame early. But tonight, Tokyo bringing the games to a close. Last minute wins put team usa ahead of China in the gold medal count, and well ahead in the overall number. Helped by the U.S. Women's basketball team, defeating host country Japan for their seventh straight olympic title. And the women's volleyball team jubilant after taking home their first ever gold. Fireworks tonight over a city that didn't want the games two weeks ago, but embraced the olympic spirit. The athletes marching in together, with the fireworks kicking in behind me as we speak. It was a games with its share of heartbreak and history. Allyson Felix ending her career. But some may not be done yet. Katie ledecky earning her sixth individual gold, the most of any female swimmer. And Simone Biles' gut-wrenching decision to withdraw from all but one gymnastics event. Both have hinted we could see them again in just three years. Paris taking the torch for 2024. Hoping only the sport is the defining drama of their olympic games. These games did not turn into the superspreader event a lot of people worried about. 436 cases inside the olympic village, 29 athletes. But cases are consistently going up in Tokyo. And with the paralympics still to come, the full impact has not been seen yet. Linsey? James, thank you.

