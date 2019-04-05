Transcript for The opposition in Venezuela is calling for demonstrators to strike once again

Next to the new setback for the opposition in Venezuela. A country in crisis. The opposition renewing calls for demonstrators to take to the streets. So what happened today? ABC's senior foreign correspondent, Ian Pannell, in the center of it all. Reporter: Tonight president Nicolas maduro, appearing before troops who've stayed loyal to him, despite opposition appeals to switch sides. Now turning his sights on America. He told them, be ready and willing to defend the homeland, with weapons in hand if the American empire dares to touch this land. Bold threats and defiance on what was supposed to be the final phase of the year's long struggle to topple his government. U.s.-backed opposition leader, Juan guaido has called on Venezuelans to come out in force, but after the sacrifice of a bloody week, today was a setback. The opposition called the supporters onto the streets until they achieve victory, but look how quite few of them actually came out. This has to be a huge disappoint to Juan guaido and for his hopes to overthrow the government. I met the opposition leader and asked him about his months' long campaign. People have died. People have been injured, people have been arrested and still nothing has changed. That has to be a disappointment. Translator: We have mobilized on the streets time and time again, so when you say nothing has changed, it's of course, a very tough assessment, especially for us Venezuelans. Reporter: U.S. Officials this week said all options remain on the table in support of the opposition, and for now, secretary of state Mike Pompeo says America is sticking with the movement. But maduro still firmly in power, and tonight, questions about what the opposition can and will do next. Ian Pannell joins us now live despite today's protests. Maduro is still firmly in power, and Ian, I read the transcript of your interview. Guaido is preaching patience, but this week did reveal cracks in the maduro regime. Reporter: Yeah, undoubtedly, Tom. There were defections, and the country's most famous political prisoner was released by his own guards, and there were mass protests. I guess as long as people go hungry and starve for lack of food, as long as they die for lack of medicines, Nicolas maduro will never feel safe in the presidential palace, and opposition though bladed -- blooded is certainly not beaten.

