Transcript for New outbreak in Wuhan, where COVID-19 first erupted

Overseas, we continue to watch other teams reopening before we do. Wuhan, China, racing to test 11 million people after seeing new cases. South Korea racing to contain the possible outbreak connected to one man. There is also news involving a close aid to Vladimir Putin. Here's Ian Pannell now. Reporter: Tonight, a new outbreak in Wuhan, China, where the pandemic first erupted. The city apparently clear of any cases for days. But now, a new cluster and a ten day battle just launched to draw up one of the most ambitious testing goals in the world, to have the ability to check every single one of Wuhan's 11 million residents for the virus. This, as South Korea also battles a fresh outbreak. We visited the city of daegu in February. This is now the biggest outbreak outside of China. We're in the city center, or in one of the main urban areas. Just listen to how quiet it is. After months of aggressive testing, the country was down to less than ten cases a day. But as nightclubs re-opened in Seoul, the numbers spiked. There was too many crowd here. Reporter: One 29-year-old man visiting five clubs, later testing positive. Thousands are now being tracked and traced. Phone records, credit card bills, even CCTV being used to identify who was in the area. More than 100 now testing positive. Despite Korea's success in tackling the pandemic, the risks of reopening are proving very real. And David, we're also hearing that the spokesman for Russian president Putin, has also tested positive. He's done well, he's in hospital, but we understand it's over a month since he last saw Putin himself. David? Ian, thank you. Back at home, to the deadly

