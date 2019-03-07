Transcript for Outrage after judge declines to have teen tried as adult in sexual assault case

We'll turn now to the outrage over a decision by a new Jersey judge. A 16-year-old boy accused of raping an intoxicated 16-year-old girl and sending a video of the incident to friends. The judge refusing to try the boy as an adult because, he wrote in his decision, the boy comes from a good family, has good grades and is an eagle scout. ABC's linsey Davis has more. Reporter: This New Jersey judge under fire tonight after declining the prosecutor's motion to try a 16-year-old accused of sexually assaulting another teen as an adult last summer. The family court judge citing that the young man was an eagle scout who comes from a good family, who put them into an excellent school where he was doing extremely well. This is absolutely an example of privilege playing out in the judicial system. Reporter: The teen allegedly took video of the attack and shared it with friends, texting "When your first time having sex was rape." But judge James Troiano, seen here, says he believes there's a distinction between a sexual assault and rape. He goes on to classify rape "General little two or more males involved, oath." I should be shocked to see this result in any case where the defendant was -- came from a family that didn't have financial means to send their son to a good high school and that they were college-bound. That doesn't happen in those cases. Reporter: An appeals court has now reversed his decision and that teen will now be treated as an adult. And tonight, there are now calls for that judge to be removed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.