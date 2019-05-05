Painful wait for families of missing workers after plant factory explosion

More
Officials are still searching for the cause of the explosion at the chemical plant as two bodies were found in the wreckage while rescue teams search for missing workers.
1:40 | 05/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Painful wait for families of missing workers after plant factory explosion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:40","description":"Officials are still searching for the cause of the explosion at the chemical plant as two bodies were found in the wreckage while rescue teams search for missing workers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"62840256","title":"Painful wait for families of missing workers after plant factory explosion","url":"/WNT/video/painful-wait-families-missing-workers-plant-factory-explosion-62840256"}