Transcript for Panel detaches from the engine of a plane in midflight

Now to the midair scare onboard a flight heading to Orlando. Passengers witnessing an engine panel flapping in the wind during the flight. The pilots quickly returning to Denver. Here's Diane Macedo. Reporter: It's among the last things you want to see when looking out of your airplane window midflight. A panel partially detached from the engine, flapping in the wind. United flight 293 had just left Denver when the pilot called for help. We need to get back to Denver relatively quickly. When you get a chance, nature of the emergency. An engine panel has become detached from the airplane, we have about 6 hours of fuel and we have 196 people. Reporter: The flight was headed for Orlando, but just before 8:30 A.M., roughly a half-hour after takeoff, it landed safely back in Denver. This photo of the plane on the ground shows the mangled panel with the interior of the engine exposed. United says in a statement, "United flight 293 from Denver to Orlando returned to the airport due to a mechanical issue with one of the engines. The flight landed safely and taxied to a gate where customers deplaned normally." And united says those customers are finally out of Denver. According to the airline, they departed on a different aircraft

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.