Transcript for Parents of slain woman speak out

Next tonight, the ABC news exclusive. The interview just in tonight. The Colorado father, Chris Watts, who killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters and then pleaded for their return, well, tonight, the wife's parents with our Amy robach. The interview is coming in now, and lindsaydy vice gives us a first look. Reporter: Chris Watts, the man whose brutal murder of his family shocked a nation, now moved to a prison outside of Colorado. Officials there citing security concerns because he is a high profile offender. This comes after shanann's parents sat down for an exclusive "20/20" interview with our Amy robach, and opened up about what they saw in their daughter's marriage. They were amazingly happy, and -- Did he snap? He must have snapped, because there's nothing else I could figure out what happened to him. There's no words right now to say what happened. Reporter: Shanann's parents now struggling to reconcile the devoted husband they knew with the monster who took their daughter and grandchildren. Were there any warning signs? No. None at all. Chris was a kind person. He'd do anything for you. Just like shanann. Yeah, he would. He seemed like the exact opposite. He never raised his hand, voice. No. Never cursed at her. You know? It's amazing. It was an amazing relationship so -- I just don't know. Incredible, brave of them to be talking to our Amy robach. And they've got a lot more to say. Reporter: They do. They tell Amy about their reaction when they first saw that TV interview that Chris Watts did while his family was still missing. And then they share the moment they first started to suspect that their son-in-law could be guilty. That it would be possible he could do something like this. Linsey, thank you for watching that interview come in. And the entire interview airs tomorrow night onto "20/20," 10:00 P.M. Eastern right here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.