Transcript for Parkland parent: Charged school resource officer was 'a coward'

We turn next to the major headline in parkland, Florida, tonight, after that devastating school massacre. The former sheriff's deputy arrested and charged. Today, he was in court, accused of neglecting his duties. Surveillance showing that deputy outside the high school as the rampage carried on inside. Prosecutors say his inaction cost lives. ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Florida tonight. I will call Scot Peterson. Reporter: Disgraced former school resource officer Scot Peterson in handcuffs appearing before a Florida judge today. Facing charges of child neglect, cupable negligence and perjury after a state investigation found Peterson did "Absolutely nothing to mitigate" the carnage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school. I think we've got shots fired. Possible shots fired. Reporter: While Nikolas Cruz allegedly shot his way through the building. The former Broward sheriff's deputy headed toward the building but stayed outside as 17 students and staff were massacred inside. 17 others wounded. His attorney says Mr. Peterson was not criminally negligent in his actions, as no police officer has ever been prosecuted for his or her actions in responding to an active shooter but parents of the victims tonight are calling the arrest justice. He was a coward that day. He was there supposedly to save not only the students, teachers, everyone, and he did nothing. Reporter: Peter zone is still booked into the Broward county jail. His attorney is fighting those child neglect charges, arguing that as a deputy, he is not considered a caregiver under the law in the same way that a parent is. He'll be back in front oaf a judge tomorrow morning. David? Victor Oquendo tonight. Victor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.