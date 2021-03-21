Parts of US experience spring-like temperatures as others see winter conditions

More
Temperatures are beginning to warm up in parts of the East Coast, while areas in the West continue to experience extreme winter conditions.
1:02 | 03/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parts of US experience spring-like temperatures as others see winter conditions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Temperatures are beginning to warm up in parts of the East Coast, while areas in the West continue to experience extreme winter conditions. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76594128","title":"Parts of US experience spring-like temperatures as others see winter conditions","url":"/WNT/video/parts-us-experience-spring-temperatures-winter-conditions-76594128"}