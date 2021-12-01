Passenger plane crashes minutes after takeoff in Indonesia

The Indonesian airline Boeing jet plunged 10,000 feet in 30 seconds. One official said 62 people were on board the fatal flight, including seven children and three babies.
0:21 | 01/12/21

