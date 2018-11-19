Transcript for Passengers share terrifying tales of plunging 84 stories in elevator

and to the high rise scare in Chicago. An elevator falling more than 80 floors, trapping six people inside, including a pregnant woman. Tonight, how firefighters had to break through a cinder block wall to get to them. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, terrifying stories being shared by passengers who plunged 84 floors in this elevator. I believed that we were going to die. We were falling down. Reporter: This man told Chicago TV station WBBM that six people, including his wife and a pregnant woman, boarded on the 95th floor of the former Hancock building and quickly realized something was wrong. We were going down, I felt that we were falling down, and then we heard a loud noise, clack, clack, clack. Reporter: Officials say two cables on top of the elevator broke, leaving only backup safety lines toe finally stop the 11th floor. Complicating the crisis, it wassen express elevator, to, the shaft had limited entry and exit points. Rescue teams eventually finding the elevator, breaking through cinder blocks to get the passengers out after three tense hours. Now, David, incredibly, everyone is okay. Experts aren't sure exactly what happened, but that el say Torp did pass an inspection back in July. David? Gio, thank you.

