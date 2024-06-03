Pat Sajak hosts final week on 'Wheel of Fortune'

Pat Sajak has been hosting the popular game show for 41 seasons, appearing in over 8,000 episodes.

June 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live