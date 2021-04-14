Pathologist testifies for defense in Derek Chauvin trial

Forensic pathologist Dr. David Fowler testified that George Floyd’s death, which was classified as a homicide, was actually “undetermined.” He cited potential causes like heart disease and drug use.
1:47 | 04/14/21

