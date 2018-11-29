Payless opens fake luxury shoe store as prank

More
The discount shoe retailer opened a luxury store called "Palessi" and filled it with the brand's inexpensive footwear; shoes that vary from $20-$40, consumers paid up to $600 for them.
1:19 | 11/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Payless opens fake luxury shoe store as prank
Next tonight, the experiment making headlines by the chain Payless shoes. They held a grand opening of a luxury store with a different name, but the same shoes. And charged hundreds more for those same shoes. Customers paid. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Behold palessi. We built a fake luxury store in Los Angeles and filled it with Payless shoes. The guests at our grand opening party had no idea. Reporter: Guests invited to check out what looked like a luxury shoe shop. They're elegant, sophisticated. So classy. And I could tell it was made with high quality material. Reporter: A $35 shoe going for $645. Store owners sot on their heels as fashion influencers emptied their wallets. I would pay 400, 500, yeah. People are going to be like, where did you get those? Those are amazing. Reporter: Then, they're let in on the prank. These are actually from Payless. You've got to be kidding me. Shut up. Are you serious? Reporter: But those shoppers were refunded their money and they got to key the shoes. David, Payless calling it a provocative social experiment, designed to challenge today's image conscious culture. Either way, it was an effective pr stunt. David? Clearly a marketing ploy, but they paid. Kayna, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59507291,"title":"Payless opens fake luxury shoe store as prank","duration":"1:19","description":"The discount shoe retailer opened a luxury store called \"Palessi\" and filled it with the brand's inexpensive footwear; shoes that vary from $20-$40, consumers paid up to $600 for them.","url":"/WNT/video/payless-opens-fake-luxury-shoe-store-prank-59507291","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.