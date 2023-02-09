Pence subpoenaed in Trump probe

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been subpoenaed by the special counsel overseeing two probes into former President Donald Trump, according to sources.

February 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live