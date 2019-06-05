Transcript for Pentagon sends carrier strike group to Persian Gulf

Next tonight, to what the U.S. Calls a show of force against Iran, rushing the "Uss Lincoln" carrier strike force to the Middle East tonight. It comes after what white house is calling troubling warnings that Iran or its allies were preparing for a possible attack on U.S. Forces. Here's Martha Raatz. Reporter: At this hour, more than 6,000 Navy personnel are steaming towards the mideast. The "Uss Abraham Lincoln" carrier strike group bristling with firepower. An American bomber task force also deployed. It was U.S. Central command responsible for the region which urgently requested the additional forces. A U.S. Official saying intelligence indicated possible attacks being planned by Iran or its proxy forces, possibly in Iraq or Syria, or U.S. Ships at We're taking all the appropriate actions both from a security perspective, as well as our ability to make sure that the president has a wide range of options. Reporter: The state department recently designated Iran's revolutionary guard corps a terrorist organization. Iran responded by labeling centcom a terrorist military organization, as well. Martha Raddatz with us live tonight. And Martha, officials say they have clear indications that Iran was preparing for a possible attack, as I mentioned, on U.S. Forces in the region. To we know anything more tonight about these threats? Reporter: David, there have been no specifics, but this show of force certainly sends a strong warning to Iran that if they do attack, they will face what the white house is calling an unrelenting response. David? Mtha Raddatz with us here, as well. Thank you.

