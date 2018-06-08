4 people found dead after tour plane crash in Alaska

A fifth person is missing and presumed dead after the plane went down in Denali National Park.
0:16 | 08/06/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 people found dead after tour plane crash in Alaska
Here at home tonight the tour plane tragedy in Alaska for people of now been found a fifth missing and presumed dead. After the sightseeing plane went down in Denali national park Saturday the pilot had radioed initially there were survivors were but the time help arrived everyone including the pilot. Had died.

