Transcript for People of Hong Kong protesting in record-breaking numbers

Overseas to the massive protest in Hong Kong. An estimated 2 million people taking to the streets, sending a message to China and demanding the local leader step down. The historic turnout over a proposed law that would send people to China to be prosecuted. Tonight, action on that law has been suspended. But protesters say they will not back down. Bob woodruff is in Hong Kong. Reporter: Today, Hong kongers protested in record numbers. A sea of humanity. Organizers say nearly 2 million marching across the city to voice anger at the leader and her bill that would allow suspected criminals to be extradited to mainland China. Fearing it would be used to target critics like polititicans, dissidents, and journalists. The people of Hong Kong demand the withdrawal of the bill. Reporter: Earlier this week, police coming in helmets and shields, pepper spray and rubber bullets. Today's protest, the third major demonstration in a week. Capping a period of intense soul-searching for so many here about their ability to have some type of autonomy from China. Many also galvanized by a protester yesterday who fell off a roof and died. Images and tributes to him all along the way into the night. Opposition lawmakers making a plea to the crowds to stay calm. Now, Hong Kong's leader finally apologized late in a statement. But the people here want the bill to be withdrawn, and they want her to step down. Tom? Bob, thank you. And in the Middle East, tensions ramping up between the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.