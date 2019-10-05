At least 4 people injured in explosion at Virginia gas station

Authorities, who were still trying to account for everyone, said the blast did not appear suspicious but they are searching for the cause.
0:17 | 05/10/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 4 people injured in explosion at Virginia gas station
In Virginia at least four people injured in a gas station explosion. The blast in what at least igniting late this morning. You can see the photos there the picture state police investigators are on the scene right now. Forty trying to account for every one they say the explosion does not appear suspicious but they are still searching for the cause.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

