3 people injured when fire breaks out at ruptured gas line in Seattle

Residents within a half-mile radius were evacuated; authorities said a construction crew hit the gas main with an excavator.
0:10 | 10/11/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 people injured when fire breaks out at ruptured gas line in Seattle
To be indexed three people injured when a fire broke out at a ruptured gas line in Seattle firefighters clearing the area three workers were taken to the hospital. Authorities say and excavate or hit the gas main there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

