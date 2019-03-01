Transcript for At least 6 people killed in fiery collision on Florida roadway

tonight to the images just coming in now of a horrible crash outside Gainesville, Florida, tonight. At least six people have been killed in a fiery collision on I-75. Emergency crews are on the scene at this hour, and ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Florida. Reporter: Tonight, the fiery crash on a Florida interstate. Highway patrol responding to the scene say two tractor trailers and two passenger vehicles were involved. Oh, my lord. Reporter: Spilled fuel from the crash igniing a fire ball. Six people were killed. Eight more take on the the hospital. Some with critical injuries. First responders treating the wounded in the middle of the road. The highway littered with fiery debris. Oh, it's like the whole road. Reporter: This video shot by a driver. Cars turning around on the highway to avoid the crash. It happened on interstate 75 just outside of Gainesville. The highway shut down in both directions. David, the sheriff's office is calling this an all hands on deck situation. All lanes of the interstate are still closed and likely will be well into the night. David? Victor, thank you.

