4 people killed in plane crash near California airport

More
Investigators don't yet know what caused the crash.
0:11 | 01/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 4 people killed in plane crash near California airport

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"Investigators don't yet know what caused the crash.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68463517","title":"4 people killed in plane crash near California airport","url":"/WNT/video/people-killed-plane-crash-california-airport-68463517"}