1 person fatally shot during fight at Nashville mall: Police

More
Shoppers were seen running for cover; police said the alleged gunman was arrested.
0:12 | 05/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 person fatally shot during fight at Nashville mall: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54923480,"title":"1 person fatally shot during fight at Nashville mall: Police","duration":"0:12","description":"Shoppers were seen running for cover; police said the alleged gunman was arrested. ","url":"/WNT/video/person-fatally-shot-fight-nashville-mall-police-54923480","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.