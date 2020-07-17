Transcript for Personal assistant arrested in murder of tech CEO in New York City

Rachel, thank you. Police made an arrest in the horrific murder of a tech CEO here in New York. His body found decapitated and dismembered inside his luxury high rise department. Tonight his personal assistant is accused in the crime. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, an arrest announced in the merciless killing of a millionaire tech CEO in Manhattan. 33-year-old fahim Saleh found dismembered in his apartment on Tuesday. The motive, according to police, cash, and sources say, possibly the theft of more than $100,000 dollars. According to police, on Monday, Saleh was joined in his building's elevator by a man in a suit wearing a mask. As the elevator opened into his apartment, Saleh was tased, then stabbed to death. Today, police have named the suspect, Tyrese Devon haspil, Saleh's 21-year- old personal assistant. Detectives revealing they recovered text messages between the two where Saleh accused haspil of stealing. It is also believed that he owed the victim a significant amount of money. Reporter: Loved ones are calling Saleh, the CEO of a nigerian-based motorcycle ride sharing app, an innovator. His family says in part, there are no words for actions to provide any of us comfort except for the capture of the person who exhibited nothing short of evil. There's a small memorial growing outside of Saleh's apartment. He faces charges. There's still much more ahead tonight this Friday. Heat alerts from North Dakota to

