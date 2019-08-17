Peter Fonda dead at 79

Peter Fonda, who starred in "Easy Rider," has died at the age of 79, his publicist said. Fonda was the only son of actor Henry Fonda and the younger brother of actress Jane Fonda.
1:24 | 08/17/19

