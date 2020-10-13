Transcript for Pharmaceutical company announces pause of COVID-19 antibody treatment trial

In the meantime, those setbacks against the battle against covid in this country. A key vaccine trial has been suspended tonight after a volunteer came down with an unexplained illness. And tonight, Eli lily is suspending its own trial of a key antibody treatment. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Eli Lilly announcing a pause in its trial of an antibody treatment after a potential safety concern, now under review. It's a different antibody treatment than the one taken by the president. This latest setback coming just a day after Johnson & Johnson paused its vaccine trial when a volunteer became sick. It's not known if the illness is related to the vaccine. Johnson & Johnson now the second major vaccine maker to pause its trial after astrazeneca. My expectation is that they're going to sort this out and whether it's this vaccine or a different one, that we will have something approved for emergency use probably in November, maybe December. Reporter: The need for effective treatments and vaccines more urgent than ever. This field hospital in Milwaukee now ready to take up to 550 patients. Wisconsin, one of 35 states where hospitalizations are climbing. 64-year-old Ken Holmes battled the virus for three weeks in the hospital. You're afraid to fall asleep. It's because you don't know if you're going to wake up. Reporter: Ken telling us how grateful he was to go home. The doctors and nurses aren't just heroes, they're angels. Reporter: They saved your life. Oh, without a doubt. We continue to celebrate all of our front line workers, the doctors and nurses. Let's get right to Stephanie again tonight, sbauz as I understand it, we still don't know if either of these trials were halted, whether the volunteers in question had been given the vaccine, that anti--ed Bo, or the placebo in each of these trials. Reporter: Exactly, David. It is now clear whether in the vaccine or antibody trials these volunteers received the placebo or the real thing, but now, about independent monitoring board will take a look at what happened and determine if it was related to the vaccine or antibodies. Doctors say these developments are common in clinical trials. Stephanie, thank you.

