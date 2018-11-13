Transcript for Pilot error blamed for fatal military plane crash that killed 9

We turn of that deadly military plane crash blamed on pilot error now nine crew members were killed when this Air National Guard C when thirty went down shortly after take off. In Savannah Georgia in May. The investigative report shows the pilot be critical mistakes after reporting an engine problem and that is crew did not properly respond to that emergency.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.