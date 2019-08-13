Placido Domingo performances cancelled following accusations of sexual harassment

Nine women came forward to the Associated Press with accusations that the opera star had sexually harassed them, prompting opera houses to cancel his shows.
0:16 | 08/13/19

Placido Domingo performances cancelled following accusations of sexual harassment

