-
Now Playing: Small Plane Crash Sparks Massive Explosion
-
Now Playing: Plane with blown tires attempting emergency landing in Massachusetts
-
Now Playing: 2 killed when small plane crashes in Phoenix intersection
-
Now Playing: Up-and-coming GOP star indicted on corruption charges
-
Now Playing: Woman possibly attacked by alligator in Florida lake, officials say
-
Now Playing: TMZ reveals photo of Argento and Bennet in bed
-
Now Playing: Monster hurricane headed towards Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Suspect in Mollie Tibbetts murder appears in court
-
Now Playing: Massive fire engulfs building in Downtown LA
-
Now Playing: Plane bursts into flames after takeoff
-
Now Playing: Swimmer attacked by alligator in Florida
-
Now Playing: Woman's coming out advice to her younger self has us in tears
-
Now Playing: Cohen now cooperating with Mueller
-
Now Playing: Trump's defiant stand after two stunning legal blows
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Lane bears down on Hawaii as Category 4 storm
-
Now Playing: Trump awards Medal of Honor to airman who saved teammates from al-Qaeda attack
-
Now Playing: Teacher searches for a new kidney by asking drivers on the street
-
Now Playing: Accused Mollie Tibbetts killer makes first court appearance
-
Now Playing: Suspect led police to the body of Mollie Tibbetts
-
Now Playing: Judge denies bond for man accused of killing pregnant wife, daughters