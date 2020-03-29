Transcript for Plane carrying medical supplies goes down in Philippines

Overseas now the deadly plane crash in the Philippines. The plane carrying medical supplies going down just after takeoff in Manila. All eight people on board skilled including an American. Here's ABC's Julia Macfarlane. Reporter: Tonight, tragedy on the runway. A medical evacuation plane bursting into flames shortly after takeoff at a Manila airport in the Philippines. Huge pillars of smoke rising from the wreckage of the lion air plane. 8:00 P.M., it was carrying three medical personnel, three crew members and two patients. All eight people were killed. An American and Canadian among the dead. In Italy this priest has the grim task of blessing dozens of coffins at a time. Families unable to bid a personal good-bye. At least 750 dying in the last day. A staggering 10,700 killed in the outbreak. Andrea Napoli is now recovering. "I saw three people who didn't make it next to me just the first night. A poor old man who at a certain point just remained still." Police in Spain enforcing the lockdown checking people's papers. The death toll now at roughly 6,500, second only to Italy. And here in the uk a new announcement that officials may insist the lockdown here continues until at least June warning that life may not return to normal for six months. Tom. Time lines being extended all over the world tonight. Julia, thank you.

