2 planes apparently clip wings on the ground in Chicago: Reports

More
Images showed damage to the wing of one plane at O'Hare airport; there was no word on the cause of the incident.
0:14 | 08/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 planes apparently clip wings on the ground in Chicago: Reports
To the index into those early reports coming in now with two planes possibly clipping wings on the ground in Chicago pictures coming in showing damage to the wing of one of the planes. As well as to a jet which cut as O'Hare airport there's no word as of yet. How this all happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57206573,"title":"2 planes apparently clip wings on the ground in Chicago: Reports","duration":"0:14","description":"Images showed damage to the wing of one plane at O'Hare airport; there was no word on the cause of the incident.","url":"/WNT/video/planes-apparently-clip-wings-ground-chicago-reports-57206573","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.