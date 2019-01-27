Transcript for Police capture man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana

New developments in the intense manhunt for a suspect wanted for killing five in Louisiana, including his parents and his girlfriend. Police arresting him 1,000 miles away in Virginia, as he pulled into his grandmother's driveway. Authorities say his father's last words identified his son as the shooter. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the manhunt is over for the suspected killer of five people in Louisiana. He's now behind bars, suspected of killing his 20-year-old girlfriend, her father and brother, before killing his own parents. Police say his father's last dying breath identified his son as the killer. But there's still questions about a motive. It's senseless. They died for nothing. Reporter: Authorities say after the killings, he drove to Virginia, arriving at his grandmother's house. Police say she stayed the night at a hotel after warnings that the man was on his way. She called this morning, looking for officers to go by and make sure the house was safe for her to go into. While the officers were there, the individual actually drove by, he drove up into the driveway at that time, had a pistol in his hand. Reporter: Police say he dropped the gun when he was asked to by officers, and was then arrested. He was very sleep-deprived, it seemed like. Once put into our booking room, he went straight to sleep. Stephanie, I saw you spoke with the county sheriff there in Virginia about this case. What is the suspect telling law enforcement? Reporter: Tom, the sheriff tells me the man made several statements about the murders during his arrest. All of that being used as evidence. He's being held here, and has a hearing scheduled for Friday. Stephanie, thank you. We move to the growing danger in Brazil, and the race

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.