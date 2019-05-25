Transcript for Police chase a driver going more than 140 mph on a Florida highway

Time now for our index and the wild high speed chase on a Florida highway. The car blowing past a trooper topping 100 miles per hour. That drive trying to squeeze between two other vehicles. Troopers catching up. When they did, the driver ask, what did I do wrong? They arrested him on multiple charge, including driving under the influence. In Portland Oregon, the clerk turning the tables on an armed robber. The thief pulling out a hatchet. The clerk keeping his cool and pulling out a handgun and calling 911. The robber dropping to his knees apologizing and leaving his weapon behind. Police now on the hunt for that suspect. The dangerous new outbreak of E. Coli. Linked to all purpose flour sold at Aldi supermarkets. It's being pulled off the shelves from Massachusetts to New York. Officials urging people to throw that flour away or return it for a full refund. Overseas a heart stopping rescue in China. A man parking his car outside an apartment building when he spots a 2-year-old boy climbing on the window ledge. He gets out of his car just in time to catch that little boy. The fall so hard it knocks them both over. Incredibly everyone said to be okay tonight.

