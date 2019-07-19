Transcript for Police investigating after couple found dead on remote highway

Reporter: Tonight, Canadian police know that this young couple's road trip ended violently on a lonely stretch of the alaskan highway. What the don't know is who murdered, 24-year-old American chynna Deese and her boyfriend Lucas fowler. It's not yet clear whether Lucas or chynna were targeted or if this was a crime of opportunity. Reporter: Without revealing how they were killed, police recovered the couple and that blue van on the side of the road in British Columbia sometime between Sunday and Monday night. We are trying to comb through the evidence at the scene at Reporter: Family members tell us they believe their van broke down. Chynna Deese, who was from North Carolina, met fowler in Croatia. He is the son of an Australian police chief inspector. They couple was taking a road trips heading to national parks and Alaska. Tonight, her mother telling ABC news, "This southern girl meets this wonderful Australian man. They were just so in love and both loved traveling." The couple was found near a popular tourist site and they are working in a 24-hour window. They are asking motorists with dash cam video to come forward to narrow down the time line. David. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.