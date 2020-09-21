Police officer arrested and accused of acting as an agent of China

More
Authorities say the community affairs officer was taking orders from Chinese government officials at the consulate in New York and allegedly offered to give them inside information about the NYPD.
0:15 | 09/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer arrested and accused of acting as an agent of China

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:15","description":"Authorities say the community affairs officer was taking orders from Chinese government officials at the consulate in New York and allegedly offered to give them inside information about the NYPD.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73154223","title":"Police officer arrested and accused of acting as an agent of China","url":"/WNT/video/police-officer-arrested-accused-acting-agent-china-73154223"}