Police officer rescues trapped driver from burning SUV in California

The officer first tried to put out the blaze but was forced to climb in through the back and pull the driver out from behind the wheel.
0:14 | 07/23/19

Transcript for Police officer rescues trapped driver from burning SUV in California

