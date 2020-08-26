Police officer’s wife trapped and died in hot SUV

Clara Paulino died after being trapped for several hours in above-90-degree heat, authorities said. She had climbed into the police SUV to look for something and the doors self-locked.
0:19 | 08/26/20

Police officer's wife trapped and died in hot SUV

