Police officers in New York City targeted by 1 suspect

More
The suspect is a parolee out on an attempted murder conviction who only surrendered after firing all rounds.
2:51 | 02/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officers in New York City targeted by 1 suspect

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:51","description":"The suspect is a parolee out on an attempted murder conviction who only surrendered after firing all rounds.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68865250","title":"Police officers in New York City targeted by 1 suspect","url":"/WNT/video/police-officers-york-city-targeted-suspect-68865250"}