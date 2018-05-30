Police looking for person of interest who allegedly shot down officer after car chase

Authorities said the officer was trying to pull the person of interest over for an expired tag.
1:56 | 05/30/18

hour, the urgent manhunt for the killer of a sheriff'sut in Tenn authorities say deputy Daniel bake a his father, was responding a report of a suspicious vehicle. He was then St a Kil confronting the suspect. Tonit, police now identifying the AEG gunman asve Wiggins. They are warning he I armed and dangers. And ABC's Alex Perez with news coming I the searconight. Reporter: An inmanhunt. Just outside Nashville tht. Inveators urgently going door-to-door, looking for a suspect say gunned a deputy sheriff trying to pull him over onthat wouldder a deputy sheriff protecting our community a threat to anyone. Reporter: Teal unfolding about 7:00s morning inkson county, Tennessee. Nashville all units. Prepare to copy on a bolo." Reporter: Authorities say ea Daniel batried to pull Steven wiov for an expired tag. Wiggins then allegedly leading Ker on a chase ended with a shootout. Investigatoren say baker's radio went silent. Using gps, they later tracke down hisicle finding his bodyinside. According to a police report, wiggwas wanted F assault and theft after policeesponded a domestic call Tuesday and were told he slappwoman, put a gun to her head threatened to kill her if she police. Later, sing her car. As autties work to zero in Wiggins, sergeant baker's colleagues tonight are praying for justice. T my prayero god T our court will be a ter him on the --N the phment he receives. And Perez with us now. Dalex, we know the veter sheriff's deputy was beloved by S colleagues there. Reporter: Ah,david. They are artbroken. He was ten-year veteran of the force. Eaves behind his wife and a young daughter. Law enforc across Tennessee tonight search for that suspect, who is believed T armed dangerous. David? Ex Perez tonight. Al thank you.

