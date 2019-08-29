Police pull driver to safety in fiery car rescue in Georgia

The sport utility vehicle was on its side and engulfed in flames when officers arrived and police kicked out the windshield.
0:16 | 08/29/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Police pull driver to safety in fiery car rescue in Georgia
Time now for index a fiery car rescue caught on camera near Auburn Georgia. Police responding to a single vehicle crash the SUV on its side already engulfed in flames and the driver trapped inside. The officers kicking out the windshield of community safety and who's gonna be okay tonight.

