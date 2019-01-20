Transcript for Police release surveillance video of dramatic car bomb in Northern Ireland

Time now for our "Index." And the dramatic new images of a car bombing overseas. Police in northern Ireland just releasing surveillance video of that car pulling up. The driver seen running from that vehicle. Even a crowd of people walking past it. And the moment that car detonates right outside the londonderry courthouse. No injuries reported. Two men now under arrest tonight. And back here in the states to Miami, Florida. The bizarre deadly incident caught on camera. A taxi driver appearing to hang out of his vehicle during a robbery attempt. A possible gunshot. That cab then crashing into a palm tree. The 64-year-old driver was rushed to the hospital, where he died. A bent knife found in the cab. The suspect still at large. Police asking anyone with information to call them. And the hunt intensifying for the missing mother of four. Savannah Spurlock, last seen leaving a bar in Richmond, Kentucky. Her mother says the 22-year-old vanished two weeks ago. The family asking for the public's help in finding her. Search parties combing the area. The missing woman's children are 3, 2, and 6-week-old twins. And the ski resort inferno in the French alps. At least two people killed, nearly two dozen injured, in that fast-moving fire at the exclusive resort, a favorite of royalty and celebrities. An upper floor where workers live, burning in the middle of the night. Many forced to jump out of windows to escape those flames. No word yet on how it started.

