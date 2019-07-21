Transcript for Police search for a young mother missing in El Paso, Texas

Time now for our "Index." And the search for a 29-year-old mother in El Paso, Texas. Police now fearing she could be in danger, and are asking for your help. Erika Gaytan, missing for over a week. Last seen at a concert. Her date claiming they parted ways, and she called an Uber. But her family saying she wouldn't do that, and wouldn't abandon her 7-year-old son. Authorities now asking anyone with information to come forward. And the wild ride in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Police called to check out a man sleeping inside a running pickup truck with no license plate, allegedly finding him with a gun. Don't reach for that gun, understood? Yeah. You're gonna step out. Reporter: Police say that suspect refusing to surrender, yanking one of the officers into his truck and taking off, swerving down the highway. Half the officer's body still hanging out of the vehicle. That suspect crashing head-on with another car. Police in hot pursuit, finally caught up to him with their handcuffs. That suspect now charged with aggravated assault and also kidnapping an officer. And a serious consumer warning tonight. Sandwiches and salads sold at fresh market and target now being recalled nationwide because they may be contaminated with listeria. Affected products include Thai lobster salad sold by the pound, several brands of egg and tuna salad, as well as deviled egg sandwiches, use-by dates between August 2nd and August 12th. If you've bought any of those, throw them out, or return them for a full refund.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.