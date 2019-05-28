Transcript for Police seeking man seen on video pummeling ride-share driver

Next tonight here, to the alarming scene, a Lyft driver attacked here in New York City by a passenger he was taking to the hospital. The ma apparently angry he wasn't driving fast enough. It is difficult to watch, and there is an investigation now. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Oh, my god, how much longer? It's about ten minutes. Reporter: An impatient Lyft rider gets physical, and tonight, he is wanted by police. In this newly-released dash cam video, you can see the man pummeling his driver, Eduardo madiedo. The driver picked up two passengers in New York City on Thursday. Ah! Drive faster, please, man. Reporter: Throughout the ride, the male passenger appears to be in pain, complaining they aren't getting to the hospital fast enough. I'm sorry, man, I can't get in front of the cars that are in front of me. Reporter: The agitated passenger then curses at the driver. Excuse me, man. If you're going to be disrespectful, I'll just pull over right now. Reporter: The physical confrontation lasts about one minute. Please, stop! Reporter: Just before the male passenger flees on foot, he throws a punch through the driver's side window. I was trying to do my best to just steer and pull over as much as possible. Luckily, there was no pedestrians in the way. The driver says he immediately called 911 and filed a police report. Lyft tells us they do not tolerate harassness or violence, and they have banned that passenger from the platform. Linsey, thank you. One more high profile decision from the supreme court

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.