Politicians call for ethics Investigation over senators' sale of stocks

Congress races to negotiate emergency aid, while two senators have been criticized for selling off stocks after receiving official coronavirus briefings just before the market plunge.
1:49 | 03/21/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Politicians call for ethics Investigation over senators' sale of stocks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

