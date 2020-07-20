Transcript for Portland on edge after protesters clash with federal agents

the standoff in Portland, Oregon. Federal law enforcement officers taking some protesters off the street by force. And what the president is now saying. ABC's kayna Whitworth from Portland. Reporter: Tonight, a city on edge. Over the weekend, some demonstrators responding to the president's deployment of federal agents, officially there to protect federal property, clashing on the streets. Video tweeted out by Oregon senator Jeff Merkley shows a protester being detained and placed in an unmarked mini van. Customs and border protection officials saying its agents took the action in the video because the protester was "Suspected of assaults against federal agents or destruction of federal property" and that the suspect was moved to a "Safer location for further questioning." 29-year-old mark Pettibone saying something similar happened to him. I feared for my life and I ran and they eventually caught up with me and pulled me into the van. Reporter: City and state officials demanding the removal of agents. This morning, the president saying he could consider sending agents to other major American cities. We're not going to let new York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit, Baltimore and all -- Oakland is a mess. We are not going to let this happen in our country. Reporter: City and community leaders here are calling for an end to the violence. David?

